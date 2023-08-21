Rinku Singh Breathtaking Debut at Dublin | PICS
Rinku Singh played his international debut match against Ireland.
The batter won man of the match after performing well against Ireland.
I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game: Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh scored 38 runs in 21 balls.
Rinku Singh revealed that he was trying to do what he has done in the IPL.
Rinku also revealed that he was very confident and tried to stay calm.
Rinku Singh has played for ten years.
