Rinku Singh’s Educational Qualification, School Name
19 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
Rinku Singh has become a household name through his performances for the Indian national team and in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders.
The southpaw shot into due to his five sixes in an over against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.
Born on October 12, 1997, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rinku Singh comes from a modest family background.
Rinku Singh’s father is employed as an LPG gas delivery man, while his brother drives an auto-rickshaw. He is the third child out of five siblings.
Rinku Singh’s love for cricket started at a young age and earned admission into Delhi Public School, Aligarh through a sports quota. An unbeaten 68 caught the eye of the principal, Swapnil Jain.
However, Rinku Singh dropped out of school after failing in the ninth standard to support his family. He even turned down a job cleaning a coaching center, to pursue his passion for cricket.
In domestic cricket, Rinku Singh plays for Uttar Pradesh and made his List A debut at the age of 16.
