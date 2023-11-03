Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel Visits Lord Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
03 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Indian players Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel were seen visiting Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on November 3.
However both cricketers was out of ODI World Cup 2023 due to their respective injuries.
On October 3, Rishabh Pant visited the Badrinath Temple and offered prayers on Tuesday.
Axar Patel was replaced by Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
The left-arm spinner suffered the injury during Men in Blue Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2023.
The Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishab Pant was involved in a tragic traffic accident on December 30, 2022 which has kept him out of the squad.
Pant is making rapid progress on the road to rehabilitation as more than 10 months have passed since the accident.
