Rishabh Pant Educational Qualifications
Pant did his schooling from The Indian Public School, Mrityunjaya Dham.
Rishabh Pant did his training in The Indian Public School, Dehradun.
Rishabh Pant had done B.Com from Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University.
Rishabh Pant is making a comeback in international cricket after 2022.
Pant underwent an extensive rehabilitation and recovery process at the NCA in Bengaluru after a life-threatening road accident in December 2022.
Pant has been recently cleared by the NCA to play as a wicketkeeper-batter.
