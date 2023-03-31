Rishabh Pant will miss the entire year after suffering multiple injries during a horrific car accident last year. He has been replaced by young Bengal cricketer Abhishek Porel.
31 Mar, 2023
After Kyle Jamieson, Mukesh Choudhary is the latest injury casualty just before IPL 2023. CSK have named Sisanda Magala and Akash Singh as replacements respectively.
31 Mar, 2023
Jonny Bairstow will not be playing in IPL 2023 for Punjab Kings after the ECB denied NOC for the English batter keeping The Ashes in mind. He had also injured himself while playing golf with friends recently.
31 Mar, 2023
Jasprit Bumrah and Australian Jhye Richardson will not be able to represent the five-time champions in IPL 2023. Bumrah is recovering from a back injury while Richardson suffered a hamstring injury recently.
31 Mar, 2023
Pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a surgery. Veteran Sandeep Sharma joined as a replacement for Krishna.
31 Mar, 2023
RCB suffered major blow when hard-hitting English batter Will Jacks was ruled out of IPL 2023 with an injury he suffered while fielding against Bangladesh. Michael Bracewell was roped in as a replacement.
31 Mar, 2023
31 Mar, 2023
