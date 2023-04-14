Look who is in Bangalore, yes Rishabh Pant

14 Apr, 2023

Sunny Daud

Rishabh Pant's smile is enough to motivate his team against RCB

Pant meets his teammates in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore

Pant isn't part of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he suffered a horrific accident last year

Pant attended the DC vs GT match which was played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 4.

After GT vs DC Match Rishabh Pant was spotted with Gujarat's opener Shubman Gill.

David Warner is currently leading the Delhi franchise in absence of Pant.

