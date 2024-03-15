Rishabh Pant To Jasprit Bumrah: 5 IPL 2024 Comebacks To Look For
15 Mar, 2024
Koushik Paul
Rishabh Pant hasn’t played cricket for the last 14 months after he survived a near-fatal car accident on December 30, 2022. He also underwent few ligament surgeries on his leg.
Mumbai Indians’ pacer Jasprit Bumrah has missed IPL 2023 due to a back stress injury. After his comeback last year, Bumrah is in his prime form going into IPL 2024.
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc last played in IPL back in 2015. He will return to IPL after eight years with Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR bought Starc for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore.
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer missed IPL 2023 due to a back injury and underwent surgery for the same mid-way through the season.
Pat Cummins gave IPL 2023 a miss to lead Australia to WTC and ODI World Cup titles last year. SRH bought Cummins for Rs 20.50 crore for IPL 2024.
Chennai Super Kings will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2024.
The first phase of IPL 2024 schedule has been made public. The second phase will be announced at a later date after the Lok Sabha election dates are out.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IPL: Teams That Finished Last In All Seasons