Rishabh Pant waves towards the crowd as the camera zooms on him during DC vs GT tie in IPL.
05 Apr, 2023
Rishabh Pant has undergone a surgery on his right knee and has just started walking and doing his rehabilitation.
05 Apr, 2023
Rishabh Pant was joined by Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajeev Shukla.
05 Apr, 2023
Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of action for the entire 2023 due to his multiple injuries.
05 Apr, 2023
Rishabh Pant poses with Shunman Gill after Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in IPL 2023.
05 Apr, 2023
