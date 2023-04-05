Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant waves towards the crowd as the camera zooms on him during DC vs GT tie in IPL.

05 Apr, 2023

In Recovery Mode

Rishabh Pant has undergone a surgery on his right knee and has just started walking and doing his rehabilitation.

In Good Spirit

Rishabh Pant was joined by Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

No Cricket In 2023

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of action for the entire 2023 due to his multiple injuries.

Ri-Shub Union

Rishabh Pant poses with Shunman Gill after Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in IPL 2023.

