Rishabh Pant's Injury: Road To Recovery | PICS
15 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Rishabh Pant survived a fatal car accident on the wee hours of 30th December 2022, while he was travelling from Delhi to hometown Roorkee.
Pant thanked Rajat and Nishu Kumar and posted about them on social media, who helped him escape through the window of his damaged car.
After 1.5 months, Pant shared his first pic after the accident. He was seen walking on crutches. He has undergone surgeries on his ACL, MLC, PCL and a plastic surgery on his eyebrow.
A month later in March, the wicket-keeper batter shared a video, where he was seen walking on crutches while being on the pool.
Yuvraj Singh caught up with Pant during the same month.
Pant visited his Delhi Capitals teammates and even watched an IPL game from the stands in April.
Moving to May, Pant finally gave up his crutches.
He was seen taking small strides without the crutches in a video shared by him on social media.
Rishabh Pant also conducted an interactive session with u-16 boys at NCA in May.
Rishabh Pant is presently sweating it out at NCA and also caught up with Shikhar Dhawan earlier this month.
Recently Pant shared a before-after video on social media, where initially he was seen having difficulties in climbing up the stairs.
In later part of the video, Pant presently doesn't have much problem climbing up the stairs, but he is still cautious about it as he likes to take small steps while walking.
At NCA, he is giving his very best to get back in the best of shapes. His positive approach has resulted in fast recovery and we can expect the wicket-keeper fit in the coming months.
