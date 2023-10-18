Roelof van der Merwe: Lesser Known Facts About Netherlands Cricketer
Roelof van der Merwe was born in South Africa to Afrikaans-speaking parents, but he also has Dutch citizenship and has played for the Netherlands cricket team since 2015.
Roelof van der Merwe is the only player to have represented two countries in the T20 World Cup, playing for South Africa in 2009 and 2010 and for the Netherlands in 2016.
Roelof van der Merwe is a qualified lawyer with a degree from the University of Stellenbosch.
Roelof van der Merwe is a talented musician and can play the guitar, piano, and drums.
Roelof van der Merwe is married to South African actress and singer Nadia Davids, and they have two children together.
Roelof van der Merwe is a very versatile cricketer and can bat, bowl, and field at a high level.
Roelof van der Merwe is also a very good fielder and has taken some spectacular catches over the years.
