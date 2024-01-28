Rohan Bopanna To Leander Paes: Indian Tennis Stars To Win Australian Open
Leander Paes: The Mixed Doubles Maestro (2003, 2010, 2015)
Mahesh Bhupathi's Dynamic Duos (2006, 2009)
Sania Mirza won the Australian Open doubles in 2016.
Leander Paes and Radek Stepanek in (2012).
Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza won the mixed doubles title in 2009.
Leander Paes and Martina Hingis won in 2015.
Rohan Bopanna partnered with Matthew Ebden to secure the Men's Doubles title in Australian Open 2024.
