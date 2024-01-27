Rohan Bopanna's Record in Tennis Grand Slam Finals
27 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
2010 US Open Men's Doubles Final: Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi lost to American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan in the summit clash.
2017 French Open Mixed Doubles Final: Rohan Bopanna Gabriela Dabrowski beat Anna-Lena Gronefeld and Robert Farah.
2018 Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final: Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos lost to Gabriela Dabrowski and Mate Pavic.
2023 Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final: Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza lost to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.
2023: US Open Men's Doubles Final: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lost the summit clash to third seed Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.
India’s Rohan Bopanna will aim for his maiden men’s doubles Grand Slam title when he steps out with Matthew Ebden in the Australian Open 2024 against Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.
Rohan Bopanna became the fourth Indian after Sania Mirza, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati to attain World No.1 Ranking.
