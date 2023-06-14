Rohit Sharma's home is at Ahuja Towers, which is situated in Mumbai's Worli. It is a 53-storyed building and his apartment is at 29h floor.
Address: Ahuja Towers, 29th Floor, Raja Bhau Desai Marg, Century Bazaar, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400025.
The apartment has the gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea and Rohit's home is worth 30 crore.
The apartment covers 6000 square feet and has 4 bedrooms.
Ahuja Towers offers include a Jacuzzi, swimming pool, mini-theatre, spa, cigar room, sky café and a chef-on-demand.
The dining area is wide and spacious with shiny marble floor along with a six-seater dining table. The Chairs are of ivory shade and are placed against a corner wall that is studded with wooden and mirror panels.
The kitchen cabinets are made out of wood and light fixtures.
Rohit Sharma's TV set has a background of textured cream walls and the floor is covered with a grey carpet.
Rohit Sharma's bedrooms has wooden panels used as flooring.
The height of the living room ceiling is 13 feet and the same room also features a piano.
The bathroom as you can see is spacious and gives a wonderful outside view.
