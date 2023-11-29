Rohit Sharma's Education Qualification - All You Need To Know
29 Nov, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Rohit Sharma did his primary schooling from Our Lady of Vailankanni High School.
He later moved to Swami Vivekananda School, where he was granted a scholarship for his good performance in cricket tournaments.
After passing class 12, he dropped out of Rizvi College to focus on cricket.
Rohit used to live in Mumbai's Boravali during his early days with his grandparents.
Rohit Sharma ended up as the second-highest run-getter of the ICC World Cup 2023 with 597 runs.
He lead India to the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 and finished runners-ups.
Sharma has only won the Asia Cup title in 2023 since becoming full-time captain.
