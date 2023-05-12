MI Vs GT, IPL 2023: Players To Watch Out For
12 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
After a quite initial stages, Wriddhiman Saha has come out of the blocks with a blazing 81 off 43 balls against LSG.
Tim David is a beast when is he in the middle. The Australian can hit big sixes and easily win a match on his own terms.
After an initial dip in form, Suryakumar Yadav has lit the IPL for Mumbai Indians with four half-centuries in the last six matches.
Making a comeback in IPL 2023, Mohit Sharma has been Gujarat Titans' one of the most important weapons. He has so far taken 12 wickets in 8 games.
Age is just a number for Piyush Chawla. The 34-year-old has consistently given Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 and has so far taken 17 wickets in 11 games.
Shubman Gill has been in great form in IPL 2023 and was instrumental in giving Gujarat Titans solid starts throughout the season so far. He scored an unbeaten 94 in the last game.
Gujarat Titans are on top of the table with 16 points while Mumbai Indians sit fourth.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Beautiful Snakes in The World