Rohit Sharma To Chris Gayle: Hitting 40+ Sixes In Most Years
11 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma tops the list with hitting sixes 6 times.
Former West Indies Opener Chris Gayle strikes at number two, hitting sixes 5 times.
Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon Mccullum comes at number three, hitting sixes 3 times.
New Zealand Opener Martin Guptil takes his position at number four, hitting sixes 3 times.
