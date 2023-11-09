Rohit Sharma's winning percentage is 74.25 and he is above MS Dhoni.
Team India are the table toppers in ODI World Cup 2023 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy
Former India captain Virat Kohli's winning percentage is 63.38.
MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain of India and his winning percentage is 53.61.
Team India won all the trophies under MS Dhoni's captaincy
Sourav Ganguly also comes in the tally as his winning percentage is 49.74.
Rahul Dravid's winning percentage is 48.07 percent as a captain.
