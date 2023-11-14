Rohit Sharma on Cusp of MAJOR ODI WC Sixes Record vs New Zealand
1. Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 49 Sixes in 34 innings.
2. Rohit Sharma (India) - 47 Sixes in 26 innings.
3. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 43 Sixes in 23 innings.
4. AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 37 Sixes in 22 innings.
5. David Warner (Australia) - 37 Sixes in 27 innings.
6. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 31 Sixes in 42 innings.
7. David Miller (South Africa) - 29 Sixes in 19 innings.
8. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 29 Sixes in 27 innings.
9. Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) - 28 Sixes in 23 innings.
10. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 27 Sixes in 27 innings.
