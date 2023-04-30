Rohit Sharma's Childhood Tales In Mumbai
30 Apr, 2023
Koushik Paul
As a child Rohit Sharma used to play cricket and hand out at a ground in Mumbai's Borivali.
Rohit Sharma loves the monsoons in Mumbai. He has grown up in the City of Dreams and loves Mumbai rains.
Rohit Sharma would gorge on Mumbai street foods as a child in Borivali and Khau Gali. Khau Gali is between Cross maidan and Azad maidan.
Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer in the world to hit three double hundreds in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, the most by any captain so far in the league.
Rohit Sharma will be leading Indian in the ODI World Cup for the first time. India is hosting the mega tourament from October later in the year.
Rohit Sharma will be leading India for the first time in the WTC final when they play Australia from June 7 in London.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sanya Malhotra Oozes Hotness in Vibrant Yellow