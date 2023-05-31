Rohit Sharma's Net Session Ahead Of WTC Final
Indian test captain Rohit Sharma has already reached England for the WTC final against Australia.
Rohit has already started grinding for the WTC final against Australia at KIA Oval.
The Indian captain looked in good touch and played some beautiful strokes in his first net session.
The Indian opener is expected to play an important role in the match, as the opener has one century and two half-centuries in England.
Rohit Sharma recently played in the IPL 2023 for the Mumbai Indians. In 16 matches, the MI skipper scored 332 runs this season.
