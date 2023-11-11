Rohit Sharma's ODI Records At Chinnaswamy Stadium
11 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
44 (48b) vs New Zealand in 2010
209 (158b) vs Australia in 2013
65 (55b) vs Australia in 2017
119 (128b) vs Australia in 2020
Rohit Sharma has so far accumulated 442 runs in 8 games in ODI World Cup 2023.
Rohit Sharma scored one century in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far, with a fluent 131 against Afghanistan.
Rohit Sharma is unbeaten as India captain in ODI World Cups.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Head To Head