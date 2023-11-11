Rohit Sharma's ODI Records At Chinnaswamy Stadium

11 Nov, 2023

Koushik Paul

44 (48b) vs New Zealand in 2010

209 (158b) vs Australia in 2013

65 (55b) vs Australia in 2017

119 (128b) vs Australia in 2020

Rohit Sharma has so far accumulated 442 runs in 8 games in ODI World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma scored one century in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far, with a fluent 131 against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma is unbeaten as India captain in ODI World Cups.

