Rohit Sharma's Stats In Last 5 ICC Matches vs Pakistan
13 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Rohit Sharma scored 15 runs in 20 balls against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2015.
Indian Captain put 10 runs in 11 balls on board for himself in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016.
Rohit Sharma smashed 140 runs off 113 balls in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019.
Rohit Sharma was lbw on 0 against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
The Indian Captain scored 4 runs in 7 balls in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022
ICC World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK will take place on 14th October 2023.
Narendra Modi Stadium will be decked up for the vital clash between India and Pakistan.
