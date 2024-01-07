Roman Reigns To Defend His Title Against Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles At Royal Rumble 2024
AJ Styles, LA Knight and Randy Orton faced each other to decide Roman's challenger at Rumble
However, Bloodline interferes to assert their dominance on Blue Brand
The match ends in disqualification due to the interference
Roman Reigns and Bloodline take out all three competitors
Nick Aldis gets upset and makes Roman's match Royal Rumble a fatal-4 match
Roman will now face Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles in a fatal-4 way match for Universal championship
