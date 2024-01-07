Roman Reigns To Defend His Title Against Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles At Royal Rumble 2024

07 Jan, 2024

Nikhil

AJ Styles, LA Knight and Randy Orton faced each other to decide Roman's challenger at Rumble

However, Bloodline interferes to assert their dominance on Blue Brand

The match ends in disqualification due to the interference

Roman Reigns and Bloodline take out all three competitors

Nick Aldis gets upset and makes Roman's match Royal Rumble a fatal-4 match

Roman will now face Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles in a fatal-4 way match for Universal championship

