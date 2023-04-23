On April 23, 2012, RCB won against RR by 46 runs.
On April 23, 2013, Chris Gayle smashed 175* the highest individual IPL score against Pune Warriors the franchise reached 263\5.
On this day in 2017, RCB registered their lowest IPL total as the team got all-out on 49 runs against KKR.
On April 23, 2022, was a forgetful day for RCB as the franchise was unable to cross 100 runs mark against SRH.
Rajasthan Royals are currently on top in Points table.
RCB holds a record of the highest batting partnership in IPL 2023 till date.
After leaving captaincy Kohli will likely to lead his his team again as Faf is injured.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: BARC Recruitment 2023: Check Details Here