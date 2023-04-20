Athiya Shetty's Roller-Coaster of Emotions During RR Vs LSG
20 Apr, 2023
Koushik Paul
Athiya Shetty, wife of LSG captain, KL Rahul was in attendance during their win against Rajasthan Royals.
Athiya Shetty cheered for husband KL Rahul and LSG at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL 2023.
Athiya Shetty couldn't keep calm when husband KL Rahul hit Yuzvendra Chahal for a six over mid-wicket.
Daughter of actor Sunil Shetty, Athiya married KL Rahul in 2023.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dated for close to two years before tying the knot on January 23, 2023.
Bollywood star Athiya Shetty made her first appearance at an IPL 2023 game, turning up at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.
Athiya Shetty's presence proved to be lucky for husband KL Rahul as LSG defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Hottest Lehengas to Steal From Nysa Devgan’s Wardrobe