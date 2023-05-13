RCB's captain Faf du Plessis has been in phenomenal form in IPL 2023, scoring 576 runs in just 12 matches.
RR's explosive opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has toyed with every opposition bowler with his aggressive intent, scoring 576 runs. He will play a crucial role for RR.
Virat Kohli has six fifties to his name with 420 runs, and the opener will play a massive role for RCB.
Trent Boult vs Virat Kohli will be the most heated battle of the match, as Boult dismissed Kohli on the first ball of the match in the previous match.
RCB's star pacer Mohammed Siraj is the go-to man for Du Plessis, as the bowler has taken 15 wickets so far in the IPL 2023.
The experienced Ashwin will also play a big role for the Royals, as the off-spinner has picked up 14 wickets so far and also chipped with the bat.
Yuzvendra Chahal vs. Faf and Virat will be the battle to watch out for, as the RCB openers have struggled against spinners in the IPL 2023.
