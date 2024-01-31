Ruturaj Gaikwad Education Qualification
Ruturaj Gaikwad attended St Joseph's Boys' High School, Pune (Khadki) for his primary education
The Indian opener was also studied in Lakashmibai Nadgude School, Pimple Nilakh, Pune.
Gaikwad also studied in Marathvada Mitra Mandal's Polytechnic, Pune.
Ruturaj Gaikwad joined the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) Varroc Dilip Vengsarkar Academy at the age of 13.
In IPL Gaikwad smashed his first century in 2021. He played a breathtaking inning of 101* off just 60 balls against Rajasthan Royals.
Gaikwad scored 195 in the Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu.
Ruturaj Gaikwad led the Indian Cricket team won the Gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Games.
Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to be the successor of MS Dhoni for CSK.
