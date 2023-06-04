Ruturaj Gaikwad Ties Knot With Utkarsha Pawar
04 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ruturaj Gaikwad, on June 3, 2023, married his longtime girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar after winning the IPL 2023.
On their wedding day, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar could not stop grinning, as seen in the photos.
Utkarsha Pawar and Ruturaj Gaikwad exchange smile as they glance at each other. This connection seems to be going strong and long.
Utkarsha Pawar and Ruturaj Gaikwad could not help but hug each other after one of the wedding rituals. They look stunning in their outfits.
Utkarsha Pawar plays cricket for Maharashtra in domestic cricket. Ruturaj Gaikwad playe for CSK in IPL and played for India as well.
A ritual is being followed during Ruturaj Gaikwad's wedding. The couple appeared to be happy and fulfilled.
Utkarsha Pawar and Ruturaj Gaikwad pose with the IPL 2023 trophy after CSK's victory over Gujarat Titans in final.
