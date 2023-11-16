All 11 You Need To Know Facts About Eden Gardens in Kolkata

16 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Established: 1864

City: Kolkata

State: West Bengal

Stadium Capacity: 66,000

End Names: High Court End, Pavilion End

Pitch: Grass

Curator: Probir Mukherjee

Stadium Name: Oldest park in Kolkata, the Eden Gardens

Hosted first international Test match in 1934

Hosted its first ODI match India vs Pakistan in 1987

Hosted T20 international match: at the venue was between India and England in 2011

Headquarters of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)

