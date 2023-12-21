SA vs IND: KL Rahul Eyes Virat Kohli's Historic ODI Record As Captain In South Africa
21 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Stand-in skipper KL Rahul, who is currently leading the Indian side in the ODI format, is on the verge of equaling Virat Kohli's historic ODI record as captain in South Africa.
The Indian side will play against South Africa in a series-deciding 3rd ODI at Paarl’s Boland Park Stadium on December 21.
The three-match ODI series is currently level at 1-1, with the hosts winning the second game at Gqeberha and India winning the first match.
Wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul can itch his name in history as he becomes only the second Indian captain to clinch an ODI series on South African soil.
Currently, former Indian skipper KL Rahul is the only captain to lead his team towards an ODI series win. He won the series on South African soil in 2018 by 5-1.
Kohli’s record could be on the verge of being equaled, and KL Rahul has a golden chance to do so if he wins the third ODI.
The right-handed batter, KL Rahul, scored a crucial 56 runs in the second ODI match against South Africa.
