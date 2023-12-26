SA vs IND: SuperSport Park, Centurion Test Cricket Records And Stats

Matches played: 28

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 3

Highest team total: 621 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2020

Lowest team total: 101 - England vs. South Africa, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 251/8 - England vs. South Africa, 2000

Highest individual score: 208 - Hashim Amla (SA) vs. West Indies, 2014

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/29 - Kyle Abbott (SA) vs. Pakistan, 2013

