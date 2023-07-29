Sachin-Sourav To Virat-Rohit: Most Successful Batting Pairs In ODI Cricket
29 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The legendary pair of Indian cricket have 8227 runs together in 176 ODI games with an average of 47.55.
Former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan and former captain of the Sri Lanka team Kumar Sangakkara have 5475 runs together in just 104 ODI matches.
Two of the greatest batters to play for the Sri Lanka cricket team have 5992 runs together in 151 ODI games they batted together.
Australia's legendary cricketers Hayden and Gilchrist hold a record of 5409 runs together as a pair in 117 times they batter with each other in ODI games.
One of the deadliest opening pair to ever begin the innings for India, Rohit and Shikhar have 5193 runs together.
In just 85 innings of batting together, the 'Hit-man' and 'King' of world cricket have added 4998 runs with an average of 62.47.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 Indian Players To Watch Out For In 2nd ODI Against West Indies