Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli - Most Runs At No.4 In Tests
21 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 13492
Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 9509
Jacques Kallis (SA) - 9033
Virat Kohli is playing his 500th international game and is the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni to get to this feat.
With 25548 runs to his name, Virat Kohli is fifth batter overall for most runs scored in international cricket.
