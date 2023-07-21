Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli - Most Runs At No.4 In Tests

21 Jul, 2023

Koushik Paul

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 13492

Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 9509

Jacques Kallis (SA) - 9033

Brian Lara (WI) - 7535

Virat Kohli (IND) - 7097

Virat Kohli is playing his 500th international game and is the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni to get to this feat.

With 25548 runs to his name, Virat Kohli is fifth batter overall for most runs scored in international cricket.

