Sadhguru's Most Stylish Favourite Cricketers | IN PICS
03 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Sadhguru is an Indian spiritual leader and has been teaching yoga since 1982.
During childhood, Sadhguru liked Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as the most stylish cricketer.
As time went by, West Indies legend Alvin Kallicharran impressed Sadhguru by his skills and play.
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin also impressed Sadhguru with his style of play.
Sadhguru is a big fan of modern-day legend Virat Kohli and feels very few hits the ball as the former India skipper.
Sadhguru believes Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in modern-day cricket who plays like legendary Sir Vivian Richards.
Virat Kohli is currently playing for RCB in the ongoing Indian Premier League.
