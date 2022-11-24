Saka To Valencia: Top Scorers Of FIFA World Cup 2022
24 Nov, 2022
Enner Valencia opened his account in this year's World Cup with a brace against hosts Qatar, helping Ecuador to a 2-0 win. He could've had a hattrick if not for VAR overruling a goal.
24 Nov, 2022
Bukayo Saka was outstanding in FIFA World Cup 2022 two cracking finishes in each half from the winger helped England to a 6-2 victory in their opening match.
24 Nov, 2022
Giroud's two goals against Australia helped France to win in the opening match.
24 Nov, 2022
Ferran Torres bagged himself a brace in a clinical win in their opening fixture. Torres was in exceptional form in Spain's opening encounter as he netted a penalty and then scored a brilliant goal to take his goal-scoring tally to 2.
24 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!