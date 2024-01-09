Sana Ganguly’s Education Qualification, Job Role, Company Details
09 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
Sana Ganguly is the daughter of former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and renowned dancer Dona Ganguly.
She completed her schooling from Loreto House School in Kolkata and passed her class XII exams with 98 percentile before moving to London for higher studies.
Sana completed her graduation in BSc Economics from London’s global university. Her parents were there present during her graduation day.
During her University days, Sana did internships with PwC and Deloitte, both in London.
Fresh from her graduation, Sana got her first job at INNOVERV as a full-time consultant. However, her exactly CTC is not known.
Like her mother, Sana is also a trained dancer and the duo had performed in various programmes in India.
Sana Ganguly is active on social media and has over 77k followers on Instagram.
