Sanju Samson Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About IND 'Keeper
Samson is the first player in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to score three consecutive centuries.
He is also the only player to have scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Ranji Trophy match. He achieved this feat while playing for Kerala against Tamil Nadu in 2016.
Samson is the first player to score a century and take four catches in an IPL match. He achieved this feat while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Daredevils in 2017.
Sanju Samson is the youngest wicket-keeper to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was 18 years and 169 days old when he achieved this feat in 2013.
He is the only wicket-keeper in the world to have scored three consecutive centuries in T20 cricket. He did this while playing for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2019.
Samson is a talented musician. He can play the guitar and the piano, and he has even sung a few songs. He is also a fitness enthusiast, and he is known for his strict workout regime.
He is also the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in the IPL. He did so in just 31 matches.
Samson is the only player to have scored a century in all three formats of domestic cricket in India. He has scored centuries in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
