Sara Tendulkar To Anushka Sharma: Most Beautiful Wives and WAGs Of Indian Cricketers.
19 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Married to Virat Kohli, Anushka sharma is one of the most famous Bollywood actresses.
Natasha Stankovic, a Serbian dancer, actress, and actress based in Mumbai.
Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh is a professional sports manager and got married to the cricketer in 2015.
It is rumored that Shubhman Gill is dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar.
KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty is a well known actor and the married couple looks just perfect together.
Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan is a famous TV personality and looks absolutely gorgeous.
Rivaba Jadeja, an Indian politician is the wife of famous cricketer Ranvindra Jadeja
