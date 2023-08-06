Sarfaraz Khan Gets Married In Kashmir's Shopian | SEE PICS

06 Aug, 2023

Koushik Paul

Star cricketer Sarfaraz Khan on Sunday tied the knot with a Kashmiri girl in South Kashmir’s shopian district.

The marriage ceremony was held at the girl’s house at Shopian.

Sarfaraz Khan was seen wearing a black sherwani and travelled all the way from Mumbai to Kashmir for his wedding.

Sarfaraz Khan's wife name was looking beautiful in a red and yellow lahenga. However her name is yet to be known.

Sarfaraz Khan is a domestic cricket stalwart and plays for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-handed batter who partly keeps wickets has been making tons of runs for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy.

The 25-year-old has played 39 FC matches, scoring 3559 runs with 13 centuries and a best of 301 not out.

