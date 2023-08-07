Indian wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Khan has tied the knot with a girl from the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sarfaraz Khan has played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The famous cricketer was born and brought up in the suburbs of Mumbai, India.
The right handed batsman went to Rizvi Springfield in Mumbai's Khar Dhanda area.
However, he focused more on cricket than studies.
His coaching began at a young age when his father Naushad Khan, who is a cricket coach recognized his talent of timing the ball well.
Sarfaraz has scored 3505 runs in 37 first-class matches.
He has an outstanding average of 79.65 and has struck 13 hundred. His highest knock is 301* in domestic games.
In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz scored 556 runs with an impressive average of 92.66. He has also bagged three centuries in 6 matches.
