Sarfaraz Khan’s Estimated Net Worth, Salary, Cars

29 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
Sarfaraz Khan’s major source of income comes from Indian Premier League. As of 2023, Sarfaraz’s net worth was expected to be approximately $1 million or more than Rs 7 Crores.
Besides IPL, Sarfaraz Khan earns money from brand endorsements and match payments.
Sarfaraz Khan, who has played for Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Royals Challengers Bangalore in IPL, owns an Audi.
Last year, Sarfaraz Khan tied the knot with Romana Zahoor who belongs from Jammu and Kashmir.
Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan made the headlines as he earned his maiden India call-up when BCCI named him in then squad for the second Test against England.
The right-hander has been in tremendous form recently as he scored 161 for India A against England Lions in an unofficial Test match.
Sarfaraz Khan’s younger brother Musheer Khan is playing in the ongoing U-19 World Cup.
