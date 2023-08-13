Savage Interview Replies By MS Dhoni
13 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the wittiest cricketers around. Let's take a look at some of his savage replies to questions during his career.
Q: What is the most priceless gift you have ever received? MS Dhoni replied: It is not a gift, it is 'Hardwork' (referring to his daughter)
Q: How close is your biopic to your real life? MS Dhoni: It's almost the same. But I haven't romanced in front of the trees obviously
SRK: When you were younger, what do you want to become when you grow up? MS Dhoni: I want to become big when I grow up. No I wanted to grow an inch more, I stopped at 5'11.
Q: How do you keep yourself cool during pressure situations? Do you do something before the match? MS Dhoni: Yes, if there is electricity, I try to sleep in fridge!
Harsha Bhogle: How do you manage to make it to the playoffs every year? MS Dhoni: If I tell everyone what it is, they will not buy me in the auction.
Q: Why Harbhajan Singh is ignored in yesterday's match by not giving overs? MS Dhoni: I have a lot of cars & bikes at my house. I don't ride all at a time.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: List of 10 Most Followed Cricketer On Instagram