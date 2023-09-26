Serena Williams Birthday: Times Tennis Ace Exemplified 'Feminism'
26 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Serena Williams is a mother to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, with finance Alexis Ohanian.
Serena Williams was asked how she felt being one of the greatest female athletes of all time. She said, "I prefer the word 'one' of the greatest athletes of all time."
The USA tennis ace once said that if sticking up for women and women's rights made her a feminist, then she is proud to be one.
Serena Williams wrote a moving write-up discussing the challenges women of colour face in the matters of equal pay.
Serena Williams wrote a powerful poem about the strength of a woman.
In her Sportsperson of the Year Acceptance speech in 2015, Serena Williams shutdown body-shamers and racists like a boss.
Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam winner and also won four Olympic gold medals in her career.
