Shardul Thakur's Game-Changing Fifties For India
Shardul Thakur is one of the best all-rounders for India when it comes to overseas tours.
Shardul Thakur's crucial 51 in the ongoing WTC Final 2023 against Australia helped India to avoid the follow-on.
Here are Shardul Thakur's game-changing fifties in international cricket.
A quick-fire 57 runs in just 36 balls when India was 117/6 vs England.
Shardul Thakur's stunning 60 runs in 72 balls against England helped India post 312/6.
Shardul Thakur's love affair with England has never stopped as the batter notched up his third fifty amassing 51 runs in 109 balls in WTC final 2023.
A fighting knock of 67 runs in 115 balls against Australia at the Gabba helped India recover from 186/6.
Shardul Thakur's 50 runs in just 43 balls against South Africa helped India recover from being at 188/6.
