Shikhar Dhawan ICC Stats

Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-getter in Champions Trophy 2013
Dhawan was the highest run-getter in ODI World Cup 2015.
In Asia Cup 2018 Dhawan was the highest run-getter for India.
Shikhar Dhawan has scored 10867 runs in International cricket so far.
Shikhar Dhawan has slammed 24 International centuries so far.
Consedaring his peroformance in T20 performamce if Rohit Sharma misses T20 World Cup, Dhawan would be a wise choice for India.
