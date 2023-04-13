GT opener Shubman Gill has scored 116 runs in 3 matches in IPL so far he will be the key player for the team.

13 Apr, 2023

Sunny Daud

GT's Mohammed Shami is also in great form as the pacer picked up 6 wickets in 3 matches

PBKS Arshdeep Singh will also play an important role as he has also picked up 6 wickets in 3 matches

Rashid Khan the only bowler who has a hattrick in IPL 2023 will be the key player for GT

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is also in lethal form as he slammed 225 runs so far in IPL 2023

