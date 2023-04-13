GT opener Shubman Gill has scored 116 runs in 3 matches in IPL so far he will be the key player for the team.
GT's Mohammed Shami is also in great form as the pacer picked up 6 wickets in 3 matches
PBKS Arshdeep Singh will also play an important role as he has also picked up 6 wickets in 3 matches
Rashid Khan the only bowler who has a hattrick in IPL 2023 will be the key player for GT
PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is also in lethal form as he slammed 225 runs so far in IPL 2023
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Quotes by Swami Vivekananda that Continue to Motivate US