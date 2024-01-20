Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza Divorce: Shoaib’s Past Relationships
At 41 years old, Shoaib Malik entered into his third marriage. Let's check his relationship timeline.
Just before marrying Sania Mirza in 2010, Ayesha Siddiqui claimed she had been married to Shoaib since 2002.
Despite the Pak cricketer denying the allegations, Ayesha filed an FIR against him. | Photo: Instagram
Just days before his marriage to Sania, Shoaib divorced Ayesha in April 2010.
A few years later, Sania and Shoaib started living separately, sparking rumours of problem in their marriage. | Photo: Instagram
There were also rumours of the Pak cricketer dating actress Sana Javed in 2023. | Phtoto: Instagram
Shoaib and Sania removed their pics together from their social media profiles.
On January 20, Shoaib and Sana's relationship was made public with their wedding pictures.
While this is Shoaib's third marriage, it is Sana's second marriage as well.
