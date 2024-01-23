Know Ayesha Siddiqui, Pakistan Cricketer Wife Before Sania Mirza

23 Jan, 2024

Nikhil

The Pakistan cricketer recently married actress Sana Javed. She is his third wife

However, before Sana and Sania, Malik was married to an Indian teacher by the name of Ayesha Siddiqui

After a lot of controversies the couple separated in 2010

After that Shoaib got married to Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza

Both of them have a son together with the name Izhaan Mirza Malik

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Cricketers Who Attended Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

 Find Out More