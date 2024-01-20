Shoaib Malik’s Third Marriage: Know About Pak Actress Sana Javed
Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed were rumored to be dating earlier.
Pakistan cricketer added fuel to fire when he wished the Pakistan actor on her birthday last year.
Sana Javed tied the knot with Shoaib Malik.
Sana Javed is a Pakistani actor who debuted her acting career in 2012.
Sana Javed started her journey with the drama "Shehr-e-Zaat" and established herself with diverse roles.
Sana was the part of famous project Sukoon in 2023.
Sana was also featured in Kaala Doriya in 2022 and Aye Musht-e-Khaak 2021.
