Shortest Test Match In History – By Overs

04 Jan, 2024

Koushik Paul

1. India vs South Africa, 2023 - 107 overs

2. Australia vs South Africa, 1935 - 109.2 overs

3. West Indies vs England, 1935 - 112 overs

4. England vs Australia, 1888 - 196 overs

5. England vs Australia, 1888 - 197 overs

The second Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town lasted 107 overs, making it the shortest-ever in history.

South Africa batted twice on the same day, on which a cracking 23 wickets fell on Day 1.

