Shortest Test Match In History – By Overs
04 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
1. India vs South Africa, 2023 - 107 overs
2. Australia vs South Africa, 1935 - 109.2 overs
3. West Indies vs England, 1935 - 112 overs
4. England vs Australia, 1888 - 196 overs
5. England vs Australia, 1888 - 197 overs
The second Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town lasted 107 overs, making it the shortest-ever in history.
South Africa batted twice on the same day, on which a cracking 23 wickets fell on Day 1.
